Leitrim area deaths - Saturday, July 4

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Joseph Clarke - Sligo Town, Co Sligo / Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon

Joseph (Joe) Clarke, 17 Crozen Downes, Sligo, formerly Carrowlustia, Calry, Sligo and late of Fortland, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon, peacefully, at St. John's Hospital on Thursday, July 2. Predeceased by his late sisters Nora and Mary. Deeply regretted by his brother JP, sister Anne, sister-in-law Bridie, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal from Nazareth House, Sligo, on Saturday, July 4, at 11am to St. Michael's Church, Drumlion, Carrick-on-Shannon, arriving for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Drumlion Cemetery.





May he Rest in Peace.