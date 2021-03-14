Deaths in the Leitrim area - Sunday, March 14

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Maisie Bohan - Cloone, Co Leitrim



The death has occurred of Maisie Bohan née McWeeney, Drumhalla, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Saturday, 13th March, 2021, peacefully at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill. Predeceased by her husband John Charlie and brother Sean McWeeney, Gorvagh. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her son Joseph and daughter-in-law Catriona, grandchildren Michael, Claire, Orla, Joseph and Sean, niece Martina and nephew Raymond, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Maisie's remains will leave the residence of her son Joseph on Monday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cloone for funeral mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Maisie's funeral mass will be live streamed on: https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html

Eleanor Guckian - Carrigallen, Co Leitrim / Arva, Co Cavan

Eleanor Guckian (née Kiernan), Coronagh, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim / Arva, Co Cavan, peacefully, on Friday, 12th March, 2021, in the care of Atlanta Nursing Home, Bray, Co. Wicklow. Very sadly missed by her loving son Alan, daughter-in-law Adrienne, brothers Joe and Martin, sisters-in-law, Brideen, Evelyn and Bernadette, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Arva, for Funeral Mass at 11am on Monday, March 15th, followed by burial in Coronea Cemetery.

Ronan Healy - Ballintogher, Co Sligo / Ballyfarnon, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of Ronan Healy, Ballintogher, Co. Sligo and late of Ballyfarnon, Co. Roscommon, on Thursday, 11th of March 2021, taken away suddenly following a road traffic accident. Dearly beloved husband to Diane and devoted father to Caolán. Cherished son of PJ and the recently deceased Josephine. Loving brother of Maretti, Leonard, Peadar, Daragh and Kilian, sisters- in- law Kate, Olive, Dorothy and Laura. Beloved son-in-law of Martha and the late Hugh Hamilton, brother-in-law to John & Claudia, Siobhan & Mick, Adrian & Mary and Damien & Sheila. Loving godfather to Clodagh & Eoghan. Uncle to India, Aidan, Ethan, Saoirse, Roisin, Aoife, Conor, Pearse, Samuel, Alison, Lauren, Caitlin, Rian, Eoghan, Iarlaith, Sarah, Aidan, Neasa, Culainn. Nephew of Michael & Josie, John & Mary, Kelvin & Anna, missed by all his cousins. Fondly remembered by all at St. Ronan’s GAA, his club mates, his huge circle of friends, community of Ballyfarnon and Ballintogher and all his work colleagues at Abbott Ireland.

Removal to St. Teresa’s Church, Ballintogher on Monday morning, March 15th, for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on http://www.killenummery.com/

Jim Treacy - Strokestown, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of Jim Treacy, Kildallogue Heights, Strokestown, Co Roscommon, formerly of Ashbrook, Strokestown and London, peacefully on Saturday, 13th March, in the loving care of all the staff at Inis Ree Lodge, Nursing Home, Ballyleague, in his 95th year. Predeceased by his loving wife Breda, parents Michael John & Elizabeth, brothers Pat, Willie & Michael and sisters Elizabeth (Lewis), Lena (Treacy), Bridgie (Nugent) & Mamie (Coffey). Much loved father of Susan (Devine, Kildallogue) and Michael (London). He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing daughter, son, son-in-law Bernard, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. Removal to Strokestown Parish Church on Monday, March 15th, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace