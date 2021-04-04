Leitrim area deaths - Easter Sunday, April 4

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

George Reynolds - Booterstown, Dublin / Strokestown, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of George Reynolds, Booterstown, Dublin, formerly of Elphin St., Strokestown and The Central Bank, Dublin on Friday, 2nd April, 2021 in the loving care of all the staff at Belmont House Private Nursing Home, Dublin. Predeceased by his parents Thomas P. and Annie T., his brother Donno and his sister Collette. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing brother's Fr. T.P. (Los Angeles) and Dr. Michael (Castlebar), his sister's Attracta McGrath (Strokestown) and Teresa Johnston (Belfast), nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives and many friends.

Removal to Strokestown Parish Church on Monday, April 5th, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Brendan Carolan, Ballintrillick, Co Sligo

The death has occurred of Brendan Carolan, Moneylahan, Ballintrillick, Co. Sligo, suddenly at home on March 31, 2021. He will be sadly missed by his loving fiancée Niamh and her daughter Emily, his daughter Leah, sons Jack and Daniel, his former wife Noreen, son in law Andrew, grandchildren Naoise and Shay, his parents Jackie and Emily, his sisters Bronagh and Marie, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Requiem mass will take place at 12pm on Monday 05/04/2021 in the church of Mary Immaculate Grange. Burial afterwards in Rathcormac cemetery. Due to Government Guidelines, the church will be restricted to family only. Anyone wishing to offer their sympathies may do so on the condolence section below. Mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/ahamlishparishsligo/

May they Rest in Peace