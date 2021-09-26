Deaths in Leitrim, Sunday, September 26, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Maryann Dillon (née Mc Dermott), Kiltyclogher, Leitrim



Peacefully at Our Lady's Hospital Manorhamilton. Predeceased by her husband Jim, sons Padraig and Seamus. Maryann will be sadly missed by her devoted sons Denis, Thomas, Sean and Francis,daughters-in-law and much loved grandchildren, her sister Bridget, brothers Pat and Frank, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral cortege will leave her late residence on Monday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St Patrick's Church Kiltyclogher for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

George Feeley, Breffni Court, Blacklion, Cavan / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



George Feeley, 27 Breffni Court, Blacklion, Co. Cavan and formerly U.K. September 23rd 2021 (peacefully) at Sligo University Hospital. Reunited with his beloved wife Toni; Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his neighbours and friends. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon on Tuesday 28th September at 12 o’clock followed by burial in Fahy Cemetery, Ballinaglera.

Brian Prior, East 236 St, Bronx, New York and Drumderg, Derrada, Ballinamore, Leitrim



Peacefully, at Montefiore Hospital, New York. Predeceased by his parents Jim Joe and Josephine. Beloved husband of Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his brothers Gerard, Paddy, Seamus, Sean, Damian, Raymond and Paul, sisters in law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Smiths’ Funeral Home, Ballinamore, on Wednesday, 29th September, from 5-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid’s Church, Coraleehan, on Thursday, 30th September, at 12noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://churchtv.ie/coraleehan.html

Dorothy Bourke (née Irwin), Knockbeg, Collooney, Sligo



Dorothy Bourke (née Irwin), Knockbeg, Collooney, Co. Sligo. 25th of September 2021, Dorothy died peacefully at St. Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair. Predeceased by her husband William. Dearly loved and missed by her sons John and Gordon, her many nieces and nephews, cousins, kind neighbours and many friends.

Dorothy will repose at her late residence in Knockbeg (F91 E6C5) on Monday from 4-9pm for family, neighbours and close friends please. Funeral service on Tuesday 28th Sept. at 1.30 P.M in St. Paul's Church of Ireland, Collooney. Interment afterwards in the Church grounds. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the North West Hospice, Sligo c/o a family member.

May they all Rest in Peace.

