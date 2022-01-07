Leitrim deaths- Friday, January 7, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Eileen Donnelly (née Mac Manus), St Brendans, Dublin Rd, Longford / Drumshanbo, Leitrim

Formerly Aughakilbrack, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. Eileen died peacefully in Autumn Lodge, St Joseph, Longford, on January 4th 2022, after a long illness bravely borne. She is predeceased by her beloved husband and best friend James and father Terry. Eileen will be remembered with love by her mother Annie, brothers Timmie (Carrick-on-Shannon) and Joe (Aughnasheelin), sister Dymphna (Texas), nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends both in Longford and Leitrim. Funeral cortege will leave Connell's Funeral Home, Church St, Longford, on Monday 10th at 10 o'clock traveling via Main St, Longford, passing her late residence on route to St Patrick Church, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, for funeral Mass at 11 o'clock, followed with burial in the New Cemetery. Please remember to practice social distancing and wear a face covering at all times.

Paddy Gallagher, 8 Glenview, Kinlough, Leitrim

Paddy Gallagher, No. 8 Glenview, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim, 4th January 2022, peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Sligo University Hospital. Beloved husband of Josephine (Josie) and loving father of Michéal, Martina and Shane. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughter, sons, his beloved grandchildren Amearah and Alia, his sisters Mary (UK), Bridie (UK) and Barbara (UK), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and all his relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran (F94 E92F) on Monday evening 10th January from 5pm to 7pm for family, relatives and friends. Please respect all current guidelines regarding the wearing of face coverings in the Funeral Home and Church and no hand shaking please. Removal from the Funeral Home on Tuesday morning 11th Jan at 10.30am to arrive at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough. Paddy's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Tuesday at 11am on the Kinlough/Glenade Parish Facebook Page. Condolences to the Gallagher Family can be left in private at www.breslinfunerals.ie. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the patient Comfort Fund at Aràs Mhic Suibhne Nursing Home, Laghey, Co. Donegal care of Donal Breslin at Breslin's Funeral Home, Bundoran. House private please.

Thomas Moffatt, Mofatt's Corner, Farnaught, Gortletteragh, Mohill, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Thomas Moffatt, Mofatt's Corner, Farnaught, Gortletteragh, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, Friday 24th of December 2021, peacefully in the loving care of Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by nephew Gerard Carey and Family, extended family and a wide circle of friends. Removal on Saturday, 8th January 2022, for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon in St. Mary's Church, Gortletteragh, followed by burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Due to ongoing advice regarding public gatherings, we would please ask that everyone wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines. The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this time.

Michael (Mick) Beatty, Liscarbin, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Castlerea, Roscommon

BEATTY, Michael (Mick), Liscarbin, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim and Main Street, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon - 5th January 2022, peacefully in the loving care of his family and the staff of Sligo University Hospital. Mick will be sadly missed by his son Kian and his mother Cecilia, his parents John James and Millicent (Milly), brothers John Patrick (Dublin), and Hubert (Roscommon), sisters Bernadette (Bernie) Harvey (Castlerea), Angela (Angie) Duggan (Tipperary) and Nora Ingram, (Ballaghaderreen), aunt Mary Frances (Washington DC), uncles Eamon (Athlone), and John (England), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Gaynor’s Funeral Home, Castlerea from 11.30am on Saturday morning with removal at 1.15pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Castlerea for Mass of the Resurrection at 1.30pm. Burial afterward in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. The funeral mass will be live-streamed. Family flowers only, please. Donation in lieu to Mayo Roscommon Hospice or North West Hospice. House Private Please. Mass cards or condolences by traditional manner can be forwarded to Gaynor's Funeral Directors, The Square, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon, or any family member.

Mairead Blain (née Carroll), Station Road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Sligo Town, Sligo

Formerly of Pearse Road, Sligo. Suddenly, at Sligo University Hospital. Mairead, predeceased by her son Seán. Beloved wife of John and dear mother of Rory, Muireann, Cearbhaill and Teresa. She will be sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughters, daughters-in-law Shirley, Lola and Ursula, sons-in-law Emmet and Owen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Kevin, sisters Maeve and Deirdre, nieces, nephews, in-laws, relatives and friends. Reposing in The Foley And McGowan`s Funeral Home, Old Market House, Market Yard, Sligo on Monday evening from 7:00pm to 8:00pm for family only. Funeral Cortége will leave the Funeral Home at 10:30am on Tuesday morning to arrive at St. Michael`s Church, Drumlion, Co. Roscommon for Requiem Mass at 12:00 noon. Funeral will proceed to Lakelands Crematorium afterwards for cremation service at 4:00pm. House strictly private please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Cancer Research at Irish Cancer Society, care of The Foley and McGowan Funeral Home.

Anita Murphy (née Kilrane), Rathfarnham, Dublin / Mohill, Leitrim

Murphy (née Kilrane) Anita (Rathfarnham, Dublin) – died peacefully on January 3rd, 2022 after a brave and heroic battle with a long-term illness. Sadly missed by her devoted husband Jim, loving daughters Niamh and Sínead, future sons-in-law Ger and Donal, doting sisters Lor and Maureen, brothers Michael, Bernie, Hal, Vince, Kevin, Mel, Con and Paddy, sisters and brothers-in-laws, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of wonderful friends. Funeral Mass on Friday (7th January) in the Church of the Holy Spirit, Ballyroan at 10am followed by Cremation in the Garden Chapel Mount Jerome. Funeral Mass may be viewed on the following link https://churchmedia.tv/camera/ballyroan-parish-church-rathfarnham. Messages of sympathy for the family may be left in the condolence section below. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to the Heart and Lung Appeal at the Mater Hospital (www.materfoundation.ie).

Andy Feeney, Lower Main Street, Killeshandra, Cavan

Andy Feeney, Lower Main Street, Killeshandra, County Cavan, 6th January 2022, peacefully at Beaumont Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Annie and brothers Paddy and Jim, very deeply regretted by his sons Sean and Declan, daughter-in-law Úna, his brother John (Manorhamilton), grandchildren Laura, Niamh and Órla, Rachel and Conor, great-granddaughter Mia and great-grandson Páidí, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at his home between 5pm and 8pm on Friday, 7th January, for family, neighbours and close friends. Removal on Saturday morning at 11.30am to St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please observe all current government COVID guidelines. Andy's Funeral Mass can be viewed online at www.churchtv/killeshandra

May they all Rest in Peace