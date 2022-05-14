Deaths in the Leitrim area - Saturday, May 14, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Annie Lee (née Allen), Drumshanbo, Leitrim



Annie Lee, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, peacefully, on Thursday, 12th May, 2022 at St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon. Pre-deceased by her husband, Owen, Deeply regretted by her daughter, Margaret, son-in-law, Joe, grandchildren, Darren, Michael, Laura and Dale, and her adored ten great-grandchildren. Remains Reposing at St Patrick's Hospital Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, on Sunday, 15th May from 5.30pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, 16th May in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, at 11am, followed by burial in Drumshanbo New Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook.

Eileen Mc Ginley (née Burns) Drumrahill, Mohill, Leitrim



Eileen Mc Ginley, late of Drumrahill, Mohill, Co Leitrim, peacefully, on Friday the 13th of May, 2022, at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon. Pre-deceased by her husband, Robert, deeply regretted by her sister, Bridie, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, on Sunday, the 15th of May, 2022, for funeral Mass at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Eileen's Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill

Monica Lyons (née McWeeney), Killahurk, Carrigallen, Leitrim

Monica Lyons (nee McWeeney), Killahurk, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim, Wednesday the 11th of May suddenly at her residence. Pre-deceased by her parents Sonny & Katie, sister Theresa and brothers in law Gerry & Tony. Beloved wife to Noel, cherished by her sons Enda, Dermot & Daniel and her daughter Colette, adored Granny to David, Abbie, Kerri, Anna, Joseph, Ellen, Shane & Sinead. Sadly missed by her son in law James, daughter's in laws Concepta, Caroline & Vikki, her sisters Elizabeth McCabe (Keadue), Bridie Duffy (Galway), Catherine Gannon (New York), Margaret Gannon (Boyle), Una McMaugh (Luton), brother's Michael McWeeney (Kilnagross), John James Mc Weeney (Kilmore), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her family home in Killahurk, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim, on Saturday the 14th of May from 5pm until 8pm and on Sunday the 15th of May from 2pm until 5pm. House private at all other times please. Removal on Monday morning the 16th of May to St Mary's Church Carrigallen, for Funeral Mass at 11am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetary. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Muscular Dystrophy Ireland. Link to Funeral Mass https://www.churchtv.ie/carrigallen/

William (Willie) Cryan, Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon



Bryanmore, Hillstreet, Elphin, Co. Roscommon, 11th May 2022, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. William (Willie), predeceased by his beloved wife Josie and his son Mark, his sisters May, Bernadette and Nancy. Deeply regretted by his son Noel, sisters, brothers, grandson Ben, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. His remains will be reposing in Brady's Funeral home, Elphin on Sunday from 3.30pm to 5.30pm, followed by removal to Aughrim Church to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial in Aughrim Cemetery.

Norrie Duffin (née Brennan), Frederick Street, Clara, Offaly / Boyle, Roscommon



Peacefully at the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore, surrounded by her loving family. Pre deceased by her husband Tom, sisters Phill, Una and Beatrice. Deeply regretted by her loving son Aidan, daughters Mary Jones (Rhode) and Carol Saunderson (Roscommon), grandchildren Keneth, Damien, Danielle and Brian and great grandson Charlie, sons in law Sean and Stephen, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence on Saturday from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Sunday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial after Mass in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara.

Jimmy Sheeran, Lettergeeragh, Ballinamuck, Longford



Peacefully, in the care of the staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford. Pre-deceased by his brothers Michael and Thomas, sisters Peggy (McGlynn), Mary Jo (McKenna). Deeply regretted by his wife Phyllis (Annie), sons Michael and Declan, daughters-in-law Kathleen and Emer, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours, family and friends. Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, this Saturday from 5 pm to 7 pm. Removal from his home on Sunday to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck, for 12 noon funeral Mass, followed by burial in Kilmahon Cemetery.

Teresa O'Connor (née Kilkenny), Main Street, Arva, Cavan



Teresa O’Connor, née Kilkenny, peacefully, in Cavan General Hospital, 12th May 2022. Loving wife of Malachy and devoted mother to Brian, Declan, Mark and Derek, daughters-in-law Annemarie, Marie, Jacqui, Shelly and Louise, her grandchildren, brothers PJ and Thomas, sister Catherine, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing on Sunday, 15th May 2022, in Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan, from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from her home on Monday at 10.30am to Sacred Heart Church, Arva, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan.

Thomas Doran, Glassdrummond, Drumkeerin



The death has occurred of Thomas "Tommy" Doran, Glassdrummond, Drumkeerin, Co.Leitrim and formerly of Keshcarrigan, Co. Leitrim, peacefully in the care of the Oncology Unit, Sligo University Hospital on Wednesday, 11th May, 2022 surrounded by his family. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Vera, daughters Mary and Bernadette, son Thomas, sons in law Malcolm and Andy, daughter in law Mary, his grandchildren James, Sarah, Niamh, Sean, Kayla, Conor, Meabh, Ciarán and Éabha Mae; his sister Mary and the extended family. Removal on Saturday to St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin, arriving for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Oncology Unit, Sligo University Hospital. House strictly private at all times outside of reposing times, please. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live and may be viewed on the following link: https://youtu.be/sXkg_PZy_8s Those attending house and Mass are asked to refrain from hand shaking and to wear a mask. Messages of sympathy may be left on www.seamusgallagherfuneralservices.ie

Phil McMorrow (née Connolly), Kilroosk, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



The death has occurred suddenly of Phil McMorrow, Kilroosk, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Patsy. Sadly missed by her loving children Margaret, Rosemary, Francis, Vincent, Dermot, Carmel, Sheila, Patrick and Mena; brother Bernie Joe, sisters Rosemarie, Patti, Jo Jo, Teresa, Detta, Gloria and Ita; sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10.30 am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass will be live-streamed on https://youtu.be/AfTWxVXOMh0. Those attending the Funeral Mass are asked to refrain from hand shaking and to please wear face masks. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the North West Hospice, Sligo. House Private Please. A one-way traffic system will operate at the Church of the Annunciation. Please enter on the Manorhamilton side of the Church and exit on the Glenade side.

May they all Rest in Peace