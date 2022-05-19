Leitrim deaths - Thursday, May 19, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Nora Gallagher, Cloone, Leitrim / Falcarragh, Donegal



The death has occurred of Nora Gallagher Aughakiltubrid, Cloone, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Falcarragh, Co. Donegal, Tuesday 17th May 2022 in her 98th year peacefully at Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill in the company of her daughter and son-in-law; Kathleen and Ben Kilgallon together with the staff and nurses of Arus Carolan Nursing Home. Predeceased by her parents; Michael and Mary, her sister; Kitty, brothers; Charlie and Barnie, her life long neighbour and friend; Hughie Gallagher and her granddaughter; Suzanne Kilgannon. Sadly missed by her loving daughter; Kathleen Kilgallon, son; John Doherty, son-in-law; Ben, daughter-in-law; Caroline, grandchildren; Kieran and his partner Lisa, Paul and his wife Martina, great-grandchildren; Aimee, Nadia, Kathlyn, Jamie, Jack, Harry, Corey and Kayden, sisters; Mary and Sheila (Falcarragh), Nellie (Manchester), brothers; Michael and Paddy (Glasgow), brother-in-law; Michael, sisters-in-law; Margaret and Myra, nephews, nieces and especially Noras’s niece and life long friend; Sheila Tardine and her many friends in Arus Carolan Nursing Home. Nora will lie in repose at Smiths Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim (Eircode N41 TD62) on Friday (20th May 2022) from 10am – 11.15am with remains to arrive in St. Mary’s Church Cloone for Funeral Mass as 12 noon followed by burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Aras Carolan Patient Comfort Fund care of McKeon’s Funeral Director’s Cloone. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html Please adhere to no handshaking, wearing of masks and social distancing protocols.

Gabriel McGlynn, Leamonish, Keshcarrigan, Leitrim



Peacefully in the wonderful care of Arus Carolan, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Gabriel will be missed by his relatives, many friends and neighbours. Reposing at Smiths’ Funeral Home, Ballinamore N41 TD62 on Thursday 19th from 4.00 pm to 6.00 pm. Removal afterward to St.Mary’s Church, Foxfield arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday 20th May at 11.00 am. Interment afterward in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired to Arus Carolan Patient Comfort Fund. To keep everyone safe, please observe social distancing and refrain from handshaking.

John (John Joe) Lynch, City Gate, Sligo Town, Sligo / Dromahair, Leitrim



St. Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Apt 9, Block D, City Gate, Sligo.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff at St. Phelim’s Nursing Home. John Joe, loving father of Agnes Chandler and dear grandfather of Ryan, Aidan and James. He will be sadly missed by his daughter, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, in-laws, relatives and friends. Reposing at The Foley and McGowan Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo on Thursday evening from 5:30pm to 6:30pm. Funeral will arrive to St. John’s Church, Carraroe, Sligo on Friday morning for requiem mass at 11:00am with funeral proceeding to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for Cremation Service. You can stream John Joe’s Funeral Mass live by following this link - https://www.churchtv.ie/carraroe/ Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland care of The Foley and McGowan Funeral Home. You are welcome to leave a message of condolence for his family at https://www.sligofuneralhome.ie/john-john-joe-lynch/

Mary Ryan (née Cronin), Main Street, Boyle, Roscommon



Died peacefully on her 91st birthday, after a short illness, at the Northwest Hospice, Sligo. Predeceased by her beloved husband Paddy (Ryans Pharmacy), parents Jack and Jane, brother John, sisters-in-law Claire Cronin, Agnes Ryan, Maureen Shiel and Ann Ryan. Mary is sadly missed and greatly loved, always, by her sons John (Killiney) and Tom (Roscommon), daughters-in-law Chrona and Eleanor, cherished grandchildren Isabelle, Tom, Ellen, Emily, Phoebe, Olivia, Mary, Harry and Mollie, sister in law Nell Lynch, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle on Friday (20th May) from 4.30pm until 6.30pm. Remains arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle on Saturday for Funeral Mass at 3.30pm. Mary will be laid to rest afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery. House Private Please Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.boyleparish.ie/web-cam/ You are respectfully asked to use sanitiser provided in the funeral home and Church. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Irish Hospice Foundation on line at https://hospicefoundation.ie/donate/ The Ryan family are grateful for your sympathy, prayers and support at this sad time.

Martin Higgins, Boyle, Roscommon



Martin Higgins, who died on Wednesday, the 18th of May, peacefully at his home. May his gentle soul rest in peace. Funeral Arrangements Later

May they all Rest in Peace