Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, June 10, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Madge Lally (née Gilligan), Drum Road, Rathcormac, Sligo, F91 KF72 / Manorhamilton, Leitrim

June 9th 2022, peacefully in the exceptional care of North West Hospice surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of Mick and adored mother of Monica, Noreen, Maggie, Michelle, Linda and Sandra. She will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband, daughters, sisters Maureen, Kathleen, Teresa and Bridie, brother Peter, sons-in-law Seán, Liam, Grant, Dave and Harry, cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at her home at Drum Road, Rathcormac (F91KF72) on Friday, June 10th, from 5pm until 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Saturday, June 11th, at 12noon in Saint Joseph’s Church, Ballytivnan, Sligo (F91VH73) followed by burial in Rathcormac Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live streamed via www.churchtv.ie/stjosephschurch Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice online at www.feehilys.ie/pay. Those who wish to leave a condolence message may do so in private at www.feehilys.ie

Susan McManus (née) Reynolds, Annaghmore, Mohill, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Susan McManus (née) Reynolds, Annaghmore, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Stuck, Eslinbridge on Monday 6th June 2022. Predeceased by her parents Hannah and Pee Reynolds. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Oliver, son Oliver, brothers John & Peter, sister Ann, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, work colleagues and many friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday 10th of June at 12 noon at St. Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Please adhere to hand sanitising and refrain from hand shaking please. The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time. House strictly private at all times please.

Gerry McLoughlin, No 2 Cappagh, Mohill, Leitrim



Gerry McLoughlin passed away on the 8th, June, 2022, in Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his family. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Pauline and daughter Laura, parents, brother John Joe, sisters Kay and Ita. Gerry will be forever missed by his heartbroken family, son Gavin and his partner Rachel, daughters Sinead and her husband Mark, Lisa and her partner Brian, Tracey and her partner Paul, his adored grandchildren Riaghan, Caolan, Fealagh and Caleigh, brothers Tommy, Peter and Val, sisters Mary, Geraldine and Teresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law,nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many great friends.

Reposing at his home on Friday 10th, from 4 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Funeral mass on Saturday 11th, at 10 o'clock, in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill, followed with burial in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. James's Hospital Foundation, c/o of Connell Funeral Directors, Church St, Longford, or any family member.

May they all Rest in Peace.