Deaths in Leitrim, Friday, August 19, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Aidan Joe Mc Govern, Drumbar, Swanlinbar, Cavan



Peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital. Son of the late Joe & Margaret (nee Devine). Deeply regretted by his loving sister Margaret (Switzerland). nephews, niece, relatives and friends. Aidan's remains will repose at Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan (Eircode H12 RF78) from 9am on Saturday, 20th August, concluding with prayers at 9.45am. Aidan's remains will arrive to Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in the family plot in Killaduff Cemetery.

Ita (Marguerita) McManus, McLoughra, Mohill, Leitrim



Ita McManus (née Bohan) McLoughra, Mohill, Co. Leitrim peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Lough Erril Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Frank, Son Francie, and her sisters Lily Bohan (USA) & Annie Lowe (Carrick on Shannon). Ita will be sadly missed by her much loved sons Maurice & Cormac, daughter Laura, daughter-in -law Barbara, grandchildren Frankie, Tom, Joely & Bobby, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends. Ita will be reposing at her residence at McLoughra, Mohill, Co. Leitrim on Thursday, 18th of August 2022, from 2pm followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Mohill, for prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, 19th August 2022, at 11.00am in St. Patrick's Church, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Ita's Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill Ita’s family wish to thank you for your understanding and kindness at this enormously difficult time.

Mary McDonnell (née Kilkenny), Poolboy House, Ballinasloe, Galway / Dromahair, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Mary McDonnell (née Kilkenny) Poolboy House, Ballinasloe, Co Galway. (Formerly Dromahair, Co Leitrim), 16th of August, 2022. in Apree Nursing Home, Ballinasloe. Pre-deceased by her loving husband John, brothers Denis, Michéal and Vincent. Deeply regretted by her nieces Eileen and Orla, grandnieces, grandnephews, sisters-in-law Peggy, Essie and Maire, neighbours, relatives and friends. Mary will be reposing at Grenham’s Funeral home Ballinasloe (H53 HK 15) on Thursday the 18th of August from 7pm, with removal at 8pm to St. Michael's Church. Funeral Mass will be on Friday the 19th of August at 12 noon in St Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Funeral Mass can be viewed via live stream on https://www.churchservices.tv/ballinasloe . Burial afterwards in Creagh Cemetery.

John Connolly, Bawn, Killeshandra, Cavan



John Connolly, Bawn, Killeshandra, County Cavan, 18th August 2022, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his parents John Patrick and Mary Ellen, sisters Kathleen and Roseann. Very deeply regretted by his wife Eileen, sons J.J., Barry, Noel and Pauric, sisters Mary, Patricia, Josephine, uncle Willie, aunt AnnaB, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home on Friday 19th August from 5pm - 9pm until Removal on Saturday at 11.30am to St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. House private on Saturday please.

Marian McKeon (née Guckian), Gowly, Keshcarrigan, Leitrim



Peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. Pre deceased by her late husband Damian and father Frank. She will be very sadly missed by her children Cian, Riona and Fionnan, her mother Ann, brothers Patrick & Peter, her extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home (N41 HX77) on this Saturday evening from 5pm until 8pm for close friends and family. Outside these times house is strictly private. Removal to St. Brigid’s church Drumcong on Sunday for funeral mass at 11.30am Followed by cremation at the Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 2pm.

Bernadette Sherwin (née Bodkin), Mullagh, Rooskey, Roscommon / Newtownforbes, Longford



Late of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, and Newtownforbes, Co. Longford. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family and in the compassionate care of all the staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Tom Joe, sister of the late Florie, Kathleen, Ita, Chrissie, P.J. and Marion. She will be forever loved and missed by her children Mary, Martina and Triona, her son-in-law Justin, her four grandchildren James & Kieran Walsh and Mollie & Declan Doocey, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing in the Oratory at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home on Friday, August 19th, from 5pm until prayers at 8pm. Removal on Saturday to the Sacred Heart Church, Kilglass, to arrive at 11.30 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Scramogue Cemetery. Donations in-lieu of flowers to St. Christopher's, Longford. Those attending Bernadette's Funeral are asked to be mindful of Covid 19 and continue best practice.

Teresa FARRELL (née McGee), Curryline, Newtownforbes, Longford



Late of Demesne, Longford. Peacefully in the loving care of Mullingar Regional Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Thomas, predeceased by her brothers Pat and Danny. Deeply regretted by her loving sons John and Tommy, daughter Pauline (Murphy), son-in-law PJ, daughters-in-law Marie and Betty, sisters Rose and Agnes, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren John, Cíara, Declan, Rachel and Daniel, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her sister Agnes' house (N39 VW71) this Friday evening from 4 - 9pm. Funeral mass on Saturday at 3 o'clock in St. Mary's Church, Newtownforbes followed by burial in Drumlish Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice. The mass will be streamed live, please go to https://www.churchtv.ie/newtownforbes and click on live stream.

May they all rest in peace.