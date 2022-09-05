Deaths in Leitrim- Monday, September 5, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Sean McKeon - Drumlea, Drumreilly, Leitrim



Peacefully, and unexpectedly, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Sean will be sadly missed by his loving wife Veronica, son John, daughter Mary, son-in-law Anthony, adored grandchildren Aoibhin and Patrick, sisters Rose Moore (Corlough), Liz Breen (Beauford, Kerry), Mazie Waters (London) and Margaret O'Driscoll (Portmagee, Kerry), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Smiths Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore (Eircode N41 TD62) on Monday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Removal from his home on Tuesday morning to arrive at St Mary's Church, Drumreilly, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret Timmins -Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Harold's Cross, Dublin



Margaret Timmins, “Sarroma”, Castlecarra road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Harold’s Cross, Dublin. 3rd September 2022 (peacefully) at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her father William and son-in-law Colm O’ Brien. Sadly missed by her husband Bobby Duffy, daughters Sarah O’ Brien (Dromahair) and Rebecca, son Alan Duffy (Mohill) and his partner Eimear McHugh, grandchildren Megan, Elenor, Hollie, Lily, Aimée and Nathan. Margaret’s mother Carmel Timmins, brothers Arthur (Dublin/Boyle), Raymond (Cork), Martin and Terry (Dublin) and sister Mary (Dublin), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Margaret’s funeral cortège will leave her residence on Wednesday, 7th September, at 12:30 o’ clock arriving at Mount Jerome Crematorium Dublin for Cremation service at 4pm. Please refrain from hand shaking at crematorium. Margaret’s Cremation service will be streamed live on the link below https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/

Maureen O'Connor - Tralee, Co Kerry / Fenagh, Co Leitrim



Maureen O’Connor (née Mulvey), Caherslee, Tralee, Co. Kerry and formerly Rossy, Fenagh, Co. Leitrim, died peacefully on Friday, September 2nd, beloved wife of the late Pascal. Sadly missed by her loving family, her sister Briege, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Monday (5th September) from 6 to 7 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Maureen will be celebrated at 11am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Followed by private cremation.

Mary (Mae) Shanley - Mohill, Co Leitrim



The death has occurred of Mary (Mae) Shanley (née O'Neill), late of Drumkielvy, Mohill. Co. Leitrim and Forest Hills, New York, USA, on Friday, 2nd September, at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Mel and her parents Frank and Bridget O'Neill. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughter Breege, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Remains to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Mohill on Monday (5th Sept) for funeral Mass at 1.00pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Mae's Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill

Bernard (Ben) Taylor - Scotland/, Mohill, Co Leitrim



The death has occurred of Bernard (Ben) Taylor, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Methil and Perth, Scotland, Saturday 3rd September 2022 peacefully at The North West Hospice, Sligo with his heartbroken partner, Annette by his side. Predeceased by his parents, his brothers; Peter, John and Charles, his sisters; Agnes, Annette, Martha and Isobella. Ben will be forever missed by his heartbroken family, his partner; Annette, daughter; Darlene, son; Darren, daughter-in-law; Daniella, grandchildren, sister; Liz, brothers; James and Robert, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends in Scotland and Ireland. Ben will lie in repose on Monday 5th September from 6.00pm – 8.00pm at 11 O’Carolan Court, Mohill (Eircode N41 A259). Ben’s committal will take place at Mohill new cemetery on Wednesday 7th of September 2022 at 1.00pm. Family Flowers only Please, Donations in lieu, if desired, to The North West Hospice c/o McKeon’s Funeral Directors Cloone, Co. Leitrim.

Seán Wynne - Keadue, Co Roscommon

Seán Wynne, Crosshill, Keadue, Boyle, Co. Roscommon on Saturday, September 3rd, peacefully in the tender care of his devoted wife and family. Seán will be sadly missed by his loving wife Martina and family Sharon, Desmond, Adrian and Nathan, daughters-in-law Anne and Patricia, grandchildren Clodagh, Laura and Adam, brother Tommy, sister Ann Brady (Boyle) sister-in-law Mary Wynne, brother-in-law Vincent Brady, sister-in-law Bernadette Duignan, brothers-in-law Tommy Guihen and Phil Joe Guihen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many extended friends. Mass of Christian Burial at Church of the Immaculate Conception of the B.V.M. Arigna, will be celebrated on Monday at 12 noon, burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen Furey (née Snee) - Boyle, Roscommon



The sudden death has occurred of Kathleen Furey (nee Snee) at her residence, 6 Tobar Phadraig, Boyle, Co. Roscommon on Saturday 3rd of September. Predeceased by her parents Paddy and Bridie Snee, Carrowcrory, Ballinafad. Kathleen will be dearly missed by her loving partner Richard Connolly, her sons Fergal and Fintan and her daughter Karen and their father Seamus Furey, daughters-in-law Rafika and Trisha and son in law Sean, her loving sister Marian Dwyer and brother Gerard Snee, brother in law Gerry and sister in law Noreen, grandchildren Shay, Sophie, Ben and Ranya, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence on Tuesday 6th of September from 4 to 8pm. Removal from her residence at 10.30am Wednesday 7th of September to arrive at St. Joseph's Church Boyle, for funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards to Assylynn Cemetery. The funeral Mass can be viewed live by logging into www.boyleparish.ie Family flowers only please with donations to Croí, c/o Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors.

Mary Leonard - Boyle, Co Roscommon

Mary Leonard, St. Patrick's Street, Boyle, Co Roscommon, on Friday, 2nd September, peacefully, in the tender care of the dedicated staff of the North West Hospice, Sligo. Former employee of P&T, Dublin County Council and Fingal County Council. Predeceased by her father Paddy and her mother Mae. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving brothers Michael (Athlone) and Pat (Boyle), sisters-in-law Jeanette and Angela, cherished godmother to Maria, nieces Ciara, Niamh and Maria, nephew Conal, grand niece Megan, grand nephew's Evan and Alphie,her good friend Maura, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many great friends.

Removal from her home at 10.30am Monday, 5th September to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Boyle for Funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards to Assylynn cemetery Boyle. The funeral Mass can be viewed live by logging into www.boyleparish.ie

Des Leavy - Naas, Co Kildare / Strokestown, Co Roscommon



Desmond (Des) Leavy, Naas, Co Kildare and formerly of Strokestown, Co Roscommon on Thursday, September 1, 2022, (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, at Beech Park Nursing Home, Kildare Town. Beloved husband of Angela and dear father of David, Alan, Desmond, Janet and Francis; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, brother Oliver, son-in-law Pat, daughter-in-law Paula, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Monday to The Church of The Irish Martyrs, Ballycane arriving for 11am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery.

Patrick Casserly - Drumlish, Co Longford

Patrick Casserly, Main Street, Drumlish, Co Longford, peacefully, on Thursday, 1st September, in the loving care of the staff in Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, Co. Longford. Pre-deceased by his parents James and Mary Ann, sisters Nan and Peggy, brother James. Deeply regretted by his brother John (Mayo), nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing in Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, on Monday evening from 7 o'clock to 8 o'clock. Removal on Tuesday morning, arriving to St. Mary's Church, Drumlish, for 12 o'clock Mass, followed by burial in local cemetery.

Oliver McGuinness - London / Cashel, Garrison, Co Fermanagh



The death has occurred of Oliver McGuinness, peacefully in London, formerly of Frevagh, Cashel, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh. Removal of remains to St. Joseph's Church on Tuesday, 6th September, at 7pm with Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral Mass will be live-streamed and can be accessed via the following link: https://vimeo.com/746175018 Deeply regretted by, his partner Rita, sisters, Mary, Sally, Alice, Nan, Veronica and Geraldine, his brothers Aiden and Peter, his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family circle and friends. Pre-deceased by his parents, Johnnie and May, his brother John, his nephew Stephen and brothers-in-law, Jack and Roy RIP. Family flowers only please; donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Joseph's Church Cashel Repair Fund, care of Peter Carty, Funeral Director, Garrison, or any family member. As a mark of respect the offices of A McGuinness and Son, Ballyshannon will be closed until 2pm on Wednesday.

Sean O'Reilly - Bawnboy, Co Cavan



Sean O'Reilly (Pops), Bawnboy, Co. Cavan and formerly New York on Friday, September 2nd, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital. Husband of the late Peggy. Predeceased by his brothers Fergus & Kevin. Deeply regretted by his loving family Mary, Seanie, Eileen & Gerald, brothers Aidan & Mel, sister Loretta (McDermott, Killeshandra), son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends. Removal on Monday morning arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Kilnavart, for funeral Mass at 12 o'clock, via Ballyconnell & Lahernahone. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Monday morning please.

Rev Fr Thomas Maguire - California, USA / Glenfarne, Co Leitrim

Rev Fr Thomas Maguire, Citrus Heights, California, USA, and formerly Cornamon, Glenfarne, Co Leitrim on Wednesday, 31st August, peacefully in California. Retired Priest of Diocese of Sacramento. Predeceased by his parents Denis and Catherine, brother Paddy, sisters Annie and Peggie. Fr Tommy will be sadly missed by his brother Hughie, sister Catherine, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, fellow clergy and many friends. Funeral Mass in St Robert's Church, Sacramento on 26th September 2022. Livestream to follow. Memorial Mass to be held in St Mary's Church, Glenfarne at a later date.

Frank Gilhooly, Birmingham, UK / Killargue, Co Leitrim

Frank Gilhooly, Erdington, Birmingham and formerly of Gubaderra, Killargue, Co. Leitrim, on 14th August, 2022, peacefully, at his home. Pre-deceased by his parents Frank and Katie and brother Jim. Frank will be sadly missed by his wife Bernadette, children John, Michael, Stephen, Catherine, Peter and Eamon and their families; sisters Margaret (Stafford), Lena and Lily (Drumkeeran), brothers Michael (Drumkeeran), Thomas (London) and Peter (Manorhamilton); nephews, nieces and extended family. Requiem Mass to take place on Tuesday, 6th September, at 1.30pm at Erdington Abbey, followed by committal at Sutton Coldfield Crematorium.

May they all Rest in Peace.