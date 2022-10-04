Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, October 4, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Peggy (Margaret) Walsh (née McDermott), Swords, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon



WALSH (née McDermott), Peggy (Margaret) (River Valley, Swords, Co. Dublin and formerly of Abbeytown, Boyle, Co. Roscommon) - October 2nd, 2022, (peacefully) at the Mater Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Maurice and sister of the late Sr. Breda. Sadly missed by her loving brothers Liam and John, sisters Mary, Shelia and Chris, brothers-in-law Paddy McAlinney, Sean, Martin, Paddy and Joe Walsh, sisters-in-law Alice, Marie and Joan, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, her many close friends. and neighbours. Reposing at Rock's Funeral Home, Swords on Wednesday (Oct. 5th) evening from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Removal on Thursday (Oct. 6th) morning to St. Finian's Church, River Valley, Swords, arriving for 10 a.m. Mass followed by funeral to Dardistown Crematorium. You can view the Funeral Mass live on the church webcam through the below link. Webcam link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-finians-river-valley-parish No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. House Private.

Kathleen Dolan (née Marron), Oaklawn Drive, Roscommon Town, Roscommon / Castleblayney, Monaghan / Drumshanbo, Leitrim



Kathleen Dolan (née Marron) Oaklawn Drive, Roscommon Town and formerly of Toey, Shantonagh, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan and Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. October 1st, 2022. (Suddenly), at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Dan, son Thomas, parents Thomas and Kate, brother Thomas and her sisters Mary and Rose. She will be very sadly missed by her daughters Rose, Patricia, Mairead and Bernie, sons Joe and Brendan, brother Patrick, sons-in-law Morgan and Frank, daughter-in-law Linda, her adored grandchildren and great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home (Eircode F42 AX29) on Tuesday and Wednesday evening from 5pm until 8. Removal on Thursday morning leaving her home at 10.30am to arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery. The Dolan family very much appreciate your support at this time. House private on Thursday morning please. Please note that the funeral Mass will be broadcast in the Roscommon town area on the Parish Radio 105.9 FM and can also be viewed live on Thursday at 11amby clicking https://www.churchtv.ie/roscommontown/

Eithne Lavin (née Lenehan), Lissalway, Castlerea, Roscommon / Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Eithne Lavin (née Lenehan), Lavin's Shop and Post Office, Lissalway, Castlerea, County Roscommon and formerly Rathallen, Boyle, County Roscommon. 1st October 2022, peacefully but unexpectedly in the loving care of all her family at University College Hospital, Galway. Predeceased by her husband Seán, infant daughter Orla, parents Jimmy and Sarah. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Gearóid (Straffan), Kenneth (Lucan), Alan (Carrick-on-Shannon) and Ronan, daughters Mary (Kelly)(Lucan) and Sarah, son-in-law Adrian, daughters-in-law Marion and Gráinne, Alan's partner Niamh, grandchildren Seán, Pádraig, Daragh, Sienna, Phoebe, Caoimhe, Grace and James, brother John, sisters Myra and Josie, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, customers and many friends. Reposing at Flanagan's Funeral Home, Castleplunkett, on Tuesday, 4th October, 2022, from 5pm until 7.30pm. Removal from her residence on Wednesday morning to arrive at 11.50am to St. Paul's Church, Kilmurray. Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Rathmoyle Cemetery. Livestream from 11.50am www.facebook.com/flanaganundertakers

Patrick Gilleran, Cloonfree, Strokestown, Roscommon / Frenchpark, Roscommon



Peacefully at St. Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Hubert and Ethna. Beloved husband of Kathleen and much loved father of Hugh and John. Patrick will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife and family, sisters Carmel, Teresa and Jacinta, nephews, nieces, uncle Willie, aunts Geraldine, Chris and Kay, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home Strokestown on Tuesday evening October 4th, from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning October 5th to the Parish Church for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

May they Rest in Peace.