Road closures to be put in place to facilitate Longford marathon and Granard Harp Festival
File Photo
Longford county council have issued issued the following closures to facilitate the Longford Marathon on Sunday August 25 -
- Road to be Closed: Main Street, Longford Town.
- Date: Sunday August 25
- Hours of Closure: 06:00am to 6:00pm
- Alternative Routes: All through traffic is requested to use the N4 & N5 Longford Town By-passes. Diversions will be in place in the Town Centre for local traffic.
- Road to be Closed: Eastbound lane of the N63 Athlone Rd, Longford from Ballymacormack crossroads to Townspark (Entrance to SuperValu).
- Hours of Closure:9:00am to 10.30am
- Alternative Routes: From Ballymahon/Killashee – Traffic to divert via the R397 & the L 1127 at Ballymacormack. Westbound traffic (from Longford town) will proceed with traffic management in place. Delays can be expected.
This closure is to facilitate the Granard Harp Festival 2019:
- Road to be Closed: R194, Market Street Granard, Co Longford
- Date: Sunday August 25
- Hours of Closure: From 2.30pm to 5.30pm
- Alternative Routes: Local Diversion via Moxham Street