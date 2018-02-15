Leitrim deaths - February 15, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

John Henry Grier, Drumgildra, Mohill, Co Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of John Henry Grier, Shepherds Bush, London and formerly of Drumgildra, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, Monday 29th January, 2018 peacefully at Paddington Hospital, London following a short illness. Predeceased by his brother Tommy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, his brothers; Fr. Matt, James, Bernie and Charlie, sisters; Mary Ellen, Elizabeth, Rose, Bernadette and Kathleen, aunt, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Remains reposing at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, Co. Longford today Thursday (15th February, 2018) from 4pm - 6pm followed by removal to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Gortletteragh for 7pm. Funeral mass on Friday (16th February) at 11am with burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Des Scanlon Corlurgan, Cavan Town, Co Cavan / Sligo Town, Co Sligo

Des Scanlon, Corlurgan, Cavan and late of Bridge Street, Sligo Tuesday February 13th, Peacefully, at home in the loving care of his family. Beloved husband of Nora and dear father of Áine, Siobhan, Niamh and Desmond. Devoted grandfather of Ayda, Alex, Rory and Niall. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, son, brothers Shay (Dublin), Johnny (Sligo), sister Ann Harrison (Sligo), sons-in-law Justin, Ross and Dave, daughter-in-law Tricia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Reposing at his Home today Thursday from 4pm until 9pm. House private at all other times please. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in the Cathedral of SS Patrick and Felim Cavan, with interment afterwards in St Brigid’s Cemetery, Killygarry. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Dialysis Unit, Cavan General Hospital C/O Declan Finnegan Funeral Director or any Family Member.

May they all Rest in Peace.