Deaths in Leitrim, Saturday, July 10, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Margaret (Beatrice) NESBITT (née Duffy), Clontarf, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon



NESBITT (née Duffy), Margaret (Beatrice) late of Clontarf, Dublin 3 and formerly of Ballinameen, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Died peacefully on 9th July 2021 in the compassionate and loving care of St Gabriel's Nursing Home. Devoted wife and soul mate of Tom (recently deceased), loving and cherished Mother to Thomas, Gerry, Sheila and Paul, mother-in-law to Stephen, Trish, Karan, and Maria, loving grandmother of Laura, Jamie, Mark, Hannah, Sophia, Muireann, Shona, Alison, Eva, Olivia, Aaron and Sean, dearly missed by her sisters Maureen and Babbie, brothers-in-law Darby, Gerard and John Joe, sister-in-law Kathleen and all extended family, neighbors and friends.

Beatrice's Funeral can be viewed on Tuesday, July 13th, at 10am by visiting https://www.stjohnsclontarf.ie/webcam/

Annette O'Hanlon (née McKenna), Drumkeeran, Leitrim / Finglas, Dublin



Formerly of Finglas and Alicante, Spain. Committed supporter of ONE (Organisation of National Ex Service Personal). Suddenly but peacefully at Sligo General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Joe, loving mother of Louise and cherished daughter of Andy and the late Bridget.

Annette will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband, daughter, father, sisters Elizabeth, Yvonne and Caroline, brothers Kevin and Ciarán, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, friends, especially from her time in Alicante, Spain, and all who knew and loved her. Family flowers only, donations, in lieu of flowers, to “Dogs Trust” or ONE Organisation of National Ex Service Personal.

Annette’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on Wednesday at 11o’clock by clicking this link: http://www.stcanicesfinglas.com/live.html And later for her Cremation Service: https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/glasnevin-cemetery

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Michael Doyle Funeral Directors T. 01 8140004.

Joan Gannon (née Regan), Rathfarnham, Dublin / Cootehall, Roscommon

Gannon (née Regan) Joan (Rathfarnham, Dublin and formerly of Cootehall, Roscommon) – July 4, 2021, peacefully at her home. Beloved wife of Aidan and loving mother of Donal, Raymond, Yvonne and Lorraine. Very sadly missed by her husband, by her children and their respective partners, grandchildren Rossa, Cian, Daire, Shannagh and Tara, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. In accordance with government guidance a private family Funeral Mass will take place at 12 o’c on Tuesday, July 13th, at the Church of the Holy Spirit, Ballyroan, which may be viewed on: https://www.churchmedia.tv/camera/ballyroan-parish-church-rathfarnham.



Pat Feeney (née Muldoon) Drumlitten, Foxfield, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Pat Feeney (nee Muldoon) Chapel-En-Le-Frith, England. Originally of Drumlitten, Foxfield, County Leitrim and widow of Leo (Cregg, Sligo). Peacefully with her family and the wonderful staff of Ashgate Hospice. Dearly loved by her children Rosemary, Theresa, Jimmy, Leo, Brendan & Kevin ,son-in-law Nick, daughters-in-law Geraldine, Margaret & Vanessa, her cherished grandchildren Liam, Luke, Daniel, Hannah, Christina, Adam, Niamh, Grace, Ella Rose, Catherine & Erin, her siblings Mary, Paddy (deceased), Lewie, Kathleen & Margaret, sister-in-law Theresa, nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed via Facebook on 22nd July at 1.30 pm from St John Fisher & Thomas Moore Church, Chapel–En-Le-Frith https://www.stannes.gbr.cc/ Family flowers only, donations in lieu to North West Hospice.

Belinda Stone (née Smith) Derrycashel, Corrigeenroe, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Belinda Stone (née Smith), SRN and SCM, June 28th 2021 (in her 102nd year) peacefully, at the Countess of Chester Hospital, Cheshire, England, previously a resident of Lauren Court Care Home, Chester and formerly of Derrycashel, Corrigeenroe, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Joe, sisters Maureen and Elizabeth, brothers Jerry, Tom, Jim, Michael, John-Joe and George. Belinda will be sadly missed by her loving sister Margaret (Meehan) Sligo, brother Austin, (Manchester), sisters-in-law Bernadette and Laura, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, extended family, friends, neighbours, her nurses and all who cared for her in Lauren Court Care Home. Removal from Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Saturday afternoon (July 10th) at 1.30 p.m. arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Crossna for Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m. Interment afterwards in Ardcarne Cemetery. (Belinda Stone’s Funeral Mass may be viewed later on You Tube). In compliance with current guidelines regarding funerals, Funeral Home will be private to immediate family. Please adhere strictly to to Social Distancing in vicinity of funeral home on route to church, vicinity of church and cemetery. Funeral Mass is limited to 50 persons in church.

Desie (Des) McGovern, The Garage, Mully Lower, Glangevlin, Cavan

The death has occurred of Desie (Des) McGovern (48) Musselburgh, Edinburgh &. formerly The Garage, Mully Lower, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Unexpectedly, on Saturday, 26th June. Much loved husband of Cathy & father of Regan. Beloved son of Joe & Annie & brother to Vincent, Irene, Pat, Angela (pre-deceased) & Carmel. Deeply missed by his sister in law, nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, neighbours, work colleagues & wide circle of friends. Funeral arrangements later.

May they all Rest in Peace