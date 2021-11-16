Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, November 16. 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Dennis Dolan, Shasnacurry, Drumshanbo, Leitrim



Peacefully on Monday, 15th November. Predeceased by his parents Mary and Michael, Sadly missed by his brothers Owen, Peter, Joe, Gerry and Tom and sisters Bridie, Mary, Patricia and Margaret and nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at his nephew's home Enda and Pauline Dolan, Greaghfarnagh, Drumshanbo, on Wednesday 17th November, from 3pm till 8pm, house private at all other times please. Funeral Mass on Thursday, 18th November, at 11am at St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please and donations, if desired, to the North West Hospice, care of Dolan's Funeral Service or any family member. Please adhere to HSE guidelines at all times. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the parish website.

Bridie Farrell (née McManus), Cornaleck, Drumcong, Leitrim



Bridie Farrell (nee McManus), Cornaleck, Drumcong, Co. Leitrim, on 15th November 2021, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Abbeyhaven Nursing Home, Boyle. Beloved wife of John Joe, Mother of Kevin and sister of Hughie. Sadly missed by her husband John Joe, son Kevin, brother Hughie, daughter-in-law, Caroline, and grandchildren, Caoimhe and Aoife, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, 17th November, in St Brigid's Church, Drumcong, at 11am. followed by internment in Drumcong New Cemetery. House strictly private please.

Annie Kate Higgins (née Prior), Gubnaveigh, Aghacashel, Leitrim / Ballina, Mayo



Annie Kate Higgins, Mayfair Avenue, Chadwell Health, Romford, November 8th 2021. Formerly of Gubnaveigh, Aughacashel, Co.Leitrim and Knockfree, Cloghans, Ballina, Co.Mayo. Peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Thomas (Ivan), brothers, Hughie and Mick and son-in-law Martin. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters, Anna Tiernan (Drumshanbo) and Mary McDermott, sons, Michael and Gerard (London), sisters, Peggy Mahon (Aughnasheelin), Mary O' Sullivan (Rochfortbridge) and brother, Pat (Ballinamore), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, son and daughters-in-law, nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, friends and neighbours. Funeral Arrangements Later

John Francis (Johnny-Pat) Maguire, Lednagrow, Glangevlin, Cavan / Dromina, Cork



Suddenly, but very peacefully, in Mallow General Hospital, in the presence of his niece Hannah (Ann) Wallace, her husband Richard, daughter Nora-Rose and son Michael. Brother of the late Margaret Dowd Horton. Deeply regretted by his sister Susan (Fitzgibbon), brothers Thomas & Eddie, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews other relatives & friends. Reposing in Finnegan's Funeral Home, Cavan (H12RF78), on Thursday from 6 pm until 8 pm. Arriving to St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin, on Friday for 12 noon Requiem Mass (maximum of 50 per cent capacity), funeral after to the adjoining cemetery. Live stream link https://youtu.be/khXxAC58s2E

Kathleen Richey (née Geddis), 15 Rock View, Blacklion, Cavan



RICHEY (nee Geddis) – November 14 2021 (peacefully) at Sligo Hospital, Kathleen Charlotte, late of 15 Rock View, Blacklion, beloved wife of the late Rev Canon Robin Richey, dear sister of the late Florence Elliott and loving aunt to Valerie, Linda, John, Helen and Lorna. House private please. Funeral service in the above Church on Tuesday at 1.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Please note due to regulations in relation to COVID 19 the funeral home, church and churchyard will be restricted in numbers to family and close friends due to social distancing. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Irish Water Safety Association. Cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors and sent to 41 Darling Street, Enniskillen, BT74 7DP, or donate online via https://wtmorrison.com/ website.

Thomas (Tom) Brady, Broad Road, Arva, Cavan



Thomas (Tom) Brady, Undertaker & Publican, Broad Rd, Arva, Co. Cavan, Saturday, November 13th, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, in the presence of his family & close friends. Tom will be very sadly missed by his sisters, Eilish (his twin), Sr. Miriam (SSL), Bernadette Hanrahan (Newfoundland) & Rita Condron (Tullamore), his brother Bart, sister in law Pauline, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, good neighbours, all his relatives & many friends. Tom's remains will leave the funeral home on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Arva, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in Coronea Cemetery.

Bernadette McLoughlin (née Coleman), Ardmoneen, Glenfarne, Leitrim, F91 F9Y9

Ardmoneen, Glenfarne, Co. Leitrim, Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. The beloved wife of the late Florrie McLoughlin, and the loving mother of Marie, Teresa, Geraldine, Micheal, Joseph, John, Kevin and Carmel, sadly missed by her sons and daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her sister Rose, and brother Aidan, sister-in-law Margaret, nephews and nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass Tuesday November 16th at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland. Bernadette’s funeral Mass can be seen live on: https://vimeo.com/645614025

Mary Loughlin (née McTiernan), Largandill, Ballinaglera, Leitrim



Predeceased by her husband John, brothers Joe, Martin, Paddy, and her sisters Teresa, and Bridget. Mary will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son Tommy, nephews, nieces, many relatives, friends, and neighbors. Funeral procession will leave Her residence on Tuesday to arrive at St. Hugh’s Church, Ballinaglera for Funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Fahy cemetery. Please click here for funeral mass, https://youtu.be/OAspFYNfCRE Family flowers only please. In lieu of flowers, a donation to North West Parents & Friend's Association would be most gratefully appreciated.

Tommy Mc Donnell, Tullyvohaun, Knockarush, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Tommy Mc Donnell, Tullyvohaun, Knockarush, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, unexpectedly, on the 12th of November 2021. Predeceased by his father Tom, his mother Maura and his sister Noreen. Tommy will be dearly missed by his loving wife Martini, his son John and his daughters Leanne and Megan, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Tommy's remains will be removed from his residence to arrive to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, for funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday, 17th of November. with burial afterwards in Assylynn Cemetery, Boyle. Please adhere to HSE guidelines at Tommy's funeral.

May they all Rest in Peace