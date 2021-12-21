Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, December 21, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Brigid Agnes Heaney (née McCabe), Drumlish, Longford / Gowna, Cavan



Brigid Agnes Heaney (née McCabe) of Gowna Cavan and London. Monday 13th December, peacefully in London. Pre-deceased by her husband John. Sadly missed by her loving sons John and Paul, daughter Imelda, son in law, daughters in law, her adored grandchildren, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass on Wednesday Dec. 22nd at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Drumlish, Co Longford with interment afterwards in local Cemetery.

Annie Nolan (née Clarke), Oak Grove, Derrylin, Fermanagh



Annie Nolan (nee Clarke), Oak Grove, Derrylin, Sunday 19th December 2021, peacefully, widow of Mike. Dear sister of Eileen, Patricia and Maureen and the late Peter, Seamus and Margaret RIP. Removal from her home on Tuesday morning at 9.15am to arrive for 9.30am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Teemore, followed by burial thereafter at St Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin, at approximately 10.30am. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. House strictly private, please. Funeral Mass as per current Covid regulations.

Fr. John Kearns SPS, St. Patrick's Missionary Society, Kiltegan, Wicklow / Corcaghan, Monaghan / Garrison, Fermanagh



formerly of Cromague, Corcaghan, Co. Monaghan, Dioceses of Mutare and Harare (Zimbabwe), Pettigo, Clones, Monaghan and Garrison, December 20th 2021, peacefully at his residence in Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, after a long illness bravely borne. Sadly missed by his sister Eileen, his brothers Patrick, Frank and James, his sisters in law Pauline and Catriona, his nieces, nephews, his relatives and friends, by his Society family and by Bishop Larry Duffy and the clergy and people of Clogher Diocese. Reposing at the residence of his brother Frank and sister-in-law Pauline, Cromague, subject to Covid 19 guidelines. Removal on Wednesday (22/12/2021) at 10.15 a.m., arriving at St Michael’s Church, Corcaghan, Co. Monaghan for funeral Mass at 11 a.m., subject to Covid 19 guidelines. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass available via live webcam at: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-1

Sean Treacy, Amber Court, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Tipperary



Sean Treacy, Amber Court, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Lismacrory, Co. Tipperary. Suddenly at home. Loving husband of Madeline, sadly missed by his daughter Katie, brother Tommy, sisters, Geraldine, Catherine, Bernadette, Breda, Anna and Edel, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Cortege will leave his home at Amber Court on Tuesday, 21st December, at 10.30am and remains will repose at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, from 1.30pm to 2.30pm for family and close friends. Ceremony and Cremation will take place at Illaunmanagh Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare at 4.10 pm.

Bridie McGovern (née Farrell), Castlefore, Keshcarrigan, Leitrim



Formerly of Ballinawing, Leitrim. Sunday, 19th December 2021, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Sligo University Hospital, in her 91st year. Predeceased by her husband Pakie, her brother John James and her grandson Fionn. She will be sadly missed by her sons Seamus, Noel, Cyril, Patrick & Johnny, daughters Marie & Josephine, brother Willie Joe Farrell, sisters-in-law Mai & Ann, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, all her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing privately, for family & close friends only, at the home of her son Noel & daughter-in-law Geraldine in Castlefore on Tuesday 21st December from 3pm to 8pm. (House strictly private at all other times, please). Removal leaving Castlefore on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Foxfield, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Fenagh New Cemetery. Bridie’s Funeral Mass will be available to view online at https://vimeo.com/658656261 Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government guidelines with regard to social distancing, handshaking and face coverings.

George Graham, Leitrim Village, Leitrim Town, Leitrim / Roscommon



George Graham, Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim and formerly Derrynagan, Corrigeenroe, Co Roscommon. December 19th 2021 (peacefully) in his 90th year , surrounded by his devoted wife and family and in the tender loving care of the doctors,nurses and staff at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by his parents John and Irene, brother John and sister Alice. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Doris, sons Trevor (Leitrim Village) and Alan (Corrigeenroe), daughter Miranda Higgins (Mullaghbrack, Mohill), daughters-in-law Teresa and Iosha, son-in-law Padraig, grandchildren Tarah, Jack, Cathal, Philip, Niamh, Rhona, Lily, Emma, Lauren, Ellie and Conor, nephew, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. George's Funeral cortege will leave his residence on Wednesday morning at 10.15am arriving at St.John's Church, Drumshanbo for funeral Service at 11am followed by burial in Kilbryan Churchyard, Corrigeenroe, via Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon and Boyle. The Church is limited to 50% capacity. George's family are very conscious of the risks of Covid 19, therefore request those attending the funeral to please follow all guidelines in regard to sanitizing, mask wearing and to please refrain from hand shaking. House private please.

May they all Rest in Peace