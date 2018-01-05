Leitrim deaths - January 5, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Pat Mulvey, Swords, Co Dublin / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim



MULVEY, Pat (River Valley, Swords and formerly of Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim) - January 3, 2017, (suddenly); sadly missed by his loving wife Imelda, daughter Veronica, son Paddy, their partners, sisters Bridie and Josie, brother Jimmy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and Brogan. Reposing at his home on Friday (5th Jan.) evening from 5 - 8 p.m. Removal on Saturday (6th Jan.) morning to St. Finian's Church, River Valley arriving for 11 a.m. Mass followed by funeral to Dardistown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Johnny Greene, Kilglass, Roscommon / Strokestown, Roscommon / Ballinamore, Leitrim



In the loving care of all the staff at the Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon. Predeceased by his wife Angela. He will be sadly missed by his friend and partner, Bernie, brothers, sisters, extended family, relatives and friends. Repsoing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Friday January 5th from 5.30pm until 7pm. Removal on Saturday, January 6th, to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore, to arrive for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery.

Sr. Angela Moran, Chapelizod, Co Dublin / Boyle, Co Roscommon



Moran, Sr. Angela, (Mount Sackville, Chapelizod and Crossna Boyle, Roscommon) 4th January 2018. Predeceased by her parents Bartholomew and Jane, her brothers Bart, Fr. Tommy and Jack. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters of Cluny in Mount Sackville and the West Indies, her sister Mrs. Mary Keegan, her brother-in-law James, nieces Aine, Angela, Ursula, Marie Therese, Deirdre and Siobhan, nephew Padraic, in-laws, cousins and a wide circle of family and friends Mass of the Resurrection in Mount Sackville Chapel at 11.30am on Saturday, January 6th followed by burial at the Convent Cemetery

Mary (Mae) O'Keefe (née Forde) Derrinawillan, Ballinaglera, Co Leitrim / Dowra, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary (Mae) O'Keefe in Our Lady's Hospital, Manorhamilton on January 1. Devoted Wife of Edward O'Keefe, Mother of Pauline (Ballinaglera & London), Peter (Glasglow) & Tom (Dublin). Grandmother to Patrick, Michelle, Catherine, Caroline, Damian, Sean, Ruairi, Edward, Peter, Siobhain, Grainne & Anthony. Great Grandmother to Connor, Alex, Isabella, Toby & Sean. Remains will repose at the residence of her Daughter Pauline & Son in Law Michael Woods(Kilgarriff, Ballinaglera)on Friday from 2pm till 5pm. House private at all other times, please.



Gerry Nolan, Emlagh, Elphin, Roscommon

Suddenly, at home. Only son of the late John and Molly. Gerry will be sadly missed and very fondly remembered by his sorrowing cousins, neighbours (especially Conal, Niall, Alan and Ann Tiernan) and his wide circle of friends. Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Elphin today, Friday, January 5th at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.