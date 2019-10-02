Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday October 2, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Denise McGreevy (nee Cosgrove), Aughameeney, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim and formerly "Hillcrest House" Strandhill, Co.Sligo. October 1st 2019 (suddenly) at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her father Patrick (Paddy), mother Chrissie, sister Mary and brother Michael. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Niall, sisters Gerrette Flanagan (Castlerea),Martina McKenna (Raharney, Westmeath), Pat Kiernan (Collooney), Claire Cellerius (Carrandulha, Galway), Theresse Cosgrove (Strandhill) and Cathy O'Keefe (Ransboro), daughter-in-law of Joan and Paddy McGreevy, Carrigbeag, Lisnagot, Carrick-on-Shannon, extended Cosgrove and McGreevy families, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at St.Patrick's Hospital Chapel, Carrick-on-Shannon on Thursday evening from 4 o'clock until 7.30 o'clock with removal on Friday morning to St.Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to St.Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to St.Patrick's Hospital Patient Comfort Fund. House Private please

John Gill, Headford, Drumsna, Carrick on Shannon

John Gill, Headford, Drumsna, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim, Predeceased by his brothers Tom Pat, Jim and Joe and sister Mary Ann. 30th September 2019, Peacefully at St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim R.I.P

Remains reposing at St. Patrick's Hospital Chapel from 4pm on Wednesday 02nd October until removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumsna, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards to Jamestown Cemetery.

Kathleen Daly (née Flynn), St Ronan's Park, Arigna, Roscommon

Kathleen Daly (nee Flynn), St Ronans Park, Arigna, Co Roscommon. September 28th 2019. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Templemichael Glebe, Longford, N39 XE92. Predeceased by her husband James, her daughters Sheila (Tymon) and Angela (Tymon), her baby daughter Mary Bernadette and her grandson Conor Daly. She will be sorely missed by her daughters, Mary (Murray), Margaret (McGreevy), Kitty (Kelly), Rita (Duignan), Josephine (Hennessey) and Dympna (Daly-Finn); her sons Michael, Frank and Cathal; her daughters-in-law and sons-in-law; her sister Emily McHale (nee Flynn); her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and her many friends and neighbours. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11am at Church of the Immaculate Conception, Arigna on Wednesday 2nd October followed by interment in the adjoining Arigna cemetery.

Celia (Sheila) Joyce (née Cox). Pheasant, Hill, Westport Road, Castlebar, Mayo / Rooskey, Roscommon

Celia (Sheila) Joyce (nee Cox) Pheasant Hill, Westport Road, Castlebar and formerly of Rooskey, Co Roscommon, peacefully at The Cuan Chaitriona Nursing Home. Predeceased by her loving husband Martin. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Martin & Michael, brother Bernie-Joe, grandchildren James, Kieran, Mark & Sarah, daughters in law Patricia & Teresa, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am at The Church Of The Holy Rosary with funeral afterwards to Castlebar Old Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to Cuan Chaitriona Patient Comfort fund c/o Coady Funeral Directors, Castlebar.

Pat Lavin, Dernaskeagh, Ballinafad, via Boyle, Boyle, Sligo

Passed away suddenly, but peacefully. Deeply regretted by his wife Joan, sister Mai and family Margaret, Bernard, John, Peter, Joan, Martina, Eugene, Domnick and Carmel, sons-in-law James, Dermot, Philip and Chris, daughters-in-law Susan, Una and Grace, 17 grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Reposing at his home Wednesday 4 o'clock - 9 o'clock, arriving to the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary, Culfadda, for funeral Mass at 12 noon on Thursday, funeral afterwards to Templevaney Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning, please.

Pauline O'Dowd (née Beirne) Kilbride, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

Pauline O'Dowd (Nee Beirne), Late Of Solihull, England and of Kilbride, Co. Roscommon. Passed away peacefully after a long illness on September 17th 2019. Loving wife of Conor and mother of Frances, Geraldine and John. Pauline will be sadly missed by her loving family, her brothers and sister-in-law, grandchildren, sons-inlaw, nieces, nephews, relatives and large circle of friends.

Reposing in Bradys Funeral Home, Elphin on Thursday 3rd of October from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday 4th October in Drumlion Church at 12 noon followed by burial in Drumlion Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society.

May they all Rest in Peace.