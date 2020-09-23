Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday September 23, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Brian O'Rourke, Ballinaboy, Leitrim PO, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Brian O'Rourke, Ballinaboy, Leitrim PO, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, at University Hospital, Sligo. Predeceased by his brothers Sean and Gerard, sister Helen Mahon and Carmel Boles. Deeply regretted by his sister, Sadie Harte, UK, brothers Eamon and Seamus, extended family, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday 23rd September from 6 - 9pm for family, close friends & neighbours. Given the exceptional current circumstances, the Government advice on public gatherings will be adhered to at all times, in particular, with regards to social distancing and handshaking. Funeral Mass arrangements later.

Tom Beirne, Cornamucklagh, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim

Tom Beirne, Cornamucklagh, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim.20th September 2020 (suddenly) at his residence. Predeceased by his parents Mary Theresa and John and his brother Francis. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving brothers Martin, John, Willie, Brendan and Vincent, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday for family, neighbours and friends. Removal to St.Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon on Thursday morning arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o’clock with funeral afterwards to St.Mary’s Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link below: http://churchtv.ie/carrickonshannon.html

Due to current HSE guidelines Tom’s Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family, neighbours and friends. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Tom’s life will take place at a later date. The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this time.

John McHugh,14 Ashwoods Road, BT74 5QR, Enniskillen, Fermanagh / Glenfarne, Leitrim

The death has occurred of John McHugh on 20th September 2020. He passed away peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, surrounded by his loving family. He will be missed by his wife Kathleen, sons Seamus (Breda) and Sean, daughter Marie, his brother Thomas (USA), his sister Patricia (USA), and his deceased brothers Frank, Felix and sister Roisin (RIP). His funeral cortege will leave his late residence, 14 Ashwoods Road, Enniskillen, on Wednesday, 23rd September, at 10.40am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Michael’s Church, Enniskillen, via the Sligo Road. Burial will take place in Cross Cemetery, Enniskillen. Funeral and burial will be restricted to family due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Requiem Mass will be broadcast on www.saintmichaels-parish.com. The family request that you may offer condolences by post, via website www.RIP.ie or through Cadden Funeral Directors. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to St Vincent de Paul via the family or funeral director.

Anglea Macken (nee Prunty), New York and late of Ballincurry, Drumlish, Longford / Ballymahon, Longford

Peacefully at home in the arms of her loving family, following a long illness. Predeceased by her sister Teresa. Angela is survived by her beloved husband Patrick (formerly Ballymahon), children Emmett, Brian and Jennifer, their spouses Paige, Amy and Justin, grandchildren Grace, Alice, Kathryn, Patrick, Liam, Jack and Garrett, sisters Mary and Bernadette, brothers Michael, John and Joe, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass and burial will take place in New York. Those wishing to sympathise can do so by clicking on condolences below. The family will be forever grateful to Kathleen Prunty, Margaret Caherly, Kathleen Devine, Carmel Boyle and Orla McSweeney for the wonderful care, love, compassion and unbelievable commitment they gave Angela.

Patrick (Paddy) Walsh, Rock Rd, Ardfarna, Bundoran, Co. Donegal

Patrick (Paddy) Walsh, Rock Rd, Ardfarna, Bundoran, Co. Donegal and formerly of Kiltimagh, Co. Mayo, peacefully on 22nd September 2020 at home, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his beloved wife Màìre, his loving children Aidan, Maeve, Sharon and Cormac, his sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, his beloved 15 grandchildren, brothers Billy, Raymond and John, sister Maeve, and all his relatives, neighbours and friends. (Predeceased by his sister Fionnuala).

Reposing privately for family only on Wednesday evening, Sept 23rd, at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran from 4pm to 7pm. Removal from the Funeral Home on Thursday morning, Sept. 24th, at 9.45am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 10am. Private Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd, Cavan.

Due to current Government and HSE restrictions the Funeral Home and Church are private to family only please. Condolences to the Walsh Family can be left on the online condolence section at breslinfunerals.ie. Family flowers only please and donations in lieu, if so desired, in memory of Patrick to University College Galway c/o Donal Breslin Funeral Directors, Breslin's Funeral Home, Bundoran. Funeral Mass can be viewed online at magheneparish.ie

Anthony Browne, Wardtown, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal

Anthony Browne, Wardtown, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Eircode F94 ED35. Suddenly. Sept. 20th. Beloved husband of Majella and loving father to Catherine, Neil, & Hugh. Sadly missed by his mother Bridie, (predeceased by his father Neil R.I.P), sister Siobhan, brother-In-law Sean, aunt Peggy, mother-in-law Kitty, sisters-in-law Sr. Gabriel, & Connie, brothers-in-law Gabriel & Frank & entire family circle.

Due to covid -19 restrictions and by adhering to government guidelines the family home and funeral is strictly private. The family would like to thank everyone for their help and understanding at this difficult time. To leave a message of condolences for Anthony's family please use the link below or p.mccauley@btopenworld.com.

Anthony's Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 12 noon in Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, followed by burial in Abbey Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on Church services :IE/Tv/ St Patrick's Ballyshannon. Family flowers only, please.

Ann McGovern, New York / Corlough, Co Cavan

Ann McGovern (née Dolan), late of Tullyveela, Corlough, Co Cavan / Drumreilly, Co Leitrim, peacefully, at her home in New York, surrounded by her family on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Pat (Carrigallen). Ann will be sadly missed by her loving family, her daughter Cathy, son Padraig (Patrick) son-in-law Tim, daughter-in-law Stacey, granddaughter Aine, grandsons Timmy, Paddy and Charlie, her sister Mae (Canada) and brother Patsy (Corlough), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Ann emigrated to the US over sixty years ago. She met her husband at Gaelic Park and started their family on Mosholu Parkway in the Bronx during the 1970's . She made frequent visits to Corlough and Carrigallen with her children and regularly visited her numerous friends in the surrounding parishes. She dealt with the loss of her husband in 1990 and raised her two children in St. Brendan's Parish. She graduated from College in 1996 and worked for the NYC Board of Education only retiring three years ago this June.

Ann lived many years with an underlying heart condition and fought to remain an active mother and grandmother to her family. She passed away peacefully at home with her family saying the rosary at her bedside. She lived her life dedicated to her Catholic faith. She will always be remembered as a hardworking, kind and loving person.

Ann will return to Ireland on Wednesday, 23rd September. Removal from her home in Carrigallen at 5.15pm to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Corlough at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Carrigallen Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace