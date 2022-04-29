Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, April 29, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Robin Booth, Kells, Meath / Drumshanbo, Leitrim



Booth, Kilmainham, Kells, Co. Meath and formerly of Greenhills, Beaupark, Navan, Co. Meath and Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim. 27th April 2022. Peacefully in Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan in his 91st year. Robin, beloved husband to the late Maud (nee Finnamore). Sadly missed by his loving family, sons Clement, Bobby, John, Mervyn and Derek, daughter Shirley, daughters in law Louise, Lisa and Susanne, grandchildren Rebecca, Grayson, Kate, Jessica and Adam, sisters Nora and Hazel and predeceased by his sisters Eva, Peggy, Maud, Florence and Dorothy, brothers in law Bob and Victor, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, Drogheda (A92XN75) from 5 o’clock until 7 o’clock on Sunday and Monday evening. Removal on Tuesday morning at 11.15am arriving to St. Mary’s Church Of Ireland, Kentstown (C15KH26) for funeral service at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Agher Graveyard, Summerhill (A83Y020) arriving at approximately 2 o’clock. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Red Cross Ukraine appeal

Louise Mc Kiernan, Clinty, Bawnboy, Cavan

Louise Mc Kiernan, Clinty, Bawnboy, Co. Cavan, April 26th, suddenly. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken parents Bernard & Kathleen, brothers Fintan & Killian, partner Keenan, sister-in-law Arlene, niece Ella-Rose, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives & friends. Reposing at Lawlor's Funeral Home, Erne Hill, Belturbet (H14 R583) tomorrow evening, Friday, from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Removal from her residence on Saturday morning arriving at St Mogue's Church, Bawnboy for funeral mass at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral mass may be viewed on the following link. https://www.churchtv.ie/bawnboy/ House strictly private please.

Johnny Rowley, Ussaun, Mohill, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Johnny Rowley, Ussaun, Mohill, Co. Leitrim on April 25th 2022, suddenly and peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Edward and Anna, his sisters Una and Mary Agnes and his brothers Eddie and Michael. He will be sadly missed by his brother Brian, sister-in-law Christine, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, his great neighbours and many friends. House private please. Arriving for a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill on Friday, 29th of April, at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Johnny's' Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill The Rowley and McManus' family appreciate your kind support at this difficult time. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice Sligo.

Raymond (Ray) Flynn Ballure, Clogherevagh, Co. Sligo

April 26th 2022 suddenly at the Midland Hospital, Mullingar. Dearly loved husband of Liz and father of Rachel, Edel, Zola and Calvin. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Margaret and sisters Pauline and Mary. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, brothers Jimmie, John and Paul, son-in-law Fergal, Zola’s partner Domhnall, grandchildren Kayla, Jordan and Laoise, brother-in-law Mickey, sisters-in-law Bernie, Moira, Tina and Joyce, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, the athletics community and many friends.

Removal on Friday to Saint Patrick’s Church, Calry, arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.00am. Burial follows in Clogher new cemetery. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed at https://www.churchservices.tv/calryparish

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo at www.feehilys.ie/pay. All enquiries to Seán Feehly's Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo on 071/9159999.

May they all Rest in Peace.